        <
        >

          Giancarlo Stanton tips cap to fan who hit slugger with own HR ball

          play
          Fan hits Stanton with his own HR ball as he's rounding bases (0:37)

          Giancarlo Stanton crushes his 38th home run of the season to give him 100 RBI on the season, for the third time in his career. (0:37)

          4:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOSTON -- Giancarlo Stanton has been plunked plenty of times. But by his own home run ball?

          The New York Yankees star homered over the Green Monster on Saturday, connecting in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton then got quite a surprise from a strong-armed fan while rounding second base at Fenway Park.

          A man wearing a black T-shirt heaved the souvenir from his first-row seat on top of the left-field wall, and the ball took a hop and bounced off Stanton. The slugger continued his home run trot but turned his head, smiled and appeared to tip his cap to the fan.

          The game was briefly halted as umpires gathered near the third-base line to point out the fan to stadium security officials.

          Stanton's solo homer, the Yankees' 266th of the season, increased New York's lead to 8-2. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the fourth to snap the Yankees' tie with the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in major league history.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices