No team in major league history struck out more times than the 2018 Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox set a new single-season record on Saturday for the most times their batters have struck out when Minnesota Twins starter Kyle Gibson fanned Yoan Moncada and Yolmer Sanchez to lead off the game.

The second out was strikeout No. 1,572 of the year for Chicago, breaking the record that the Milwaukee Brewers set only a year ago.

It was fitting that Moncada was involved in tying the mark -- the 23-year-old leads the majors in whiffing 216 times this season.