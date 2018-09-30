New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes said Sunday he is scheduled for his second heel surgery on Oct. 23, but can't predict how much he'll be able to play next season.

"I think it's unpredictable given what will happen and I can't say I will play X, Y, Z amount of games," Cespedes said through an interpreter.

Editor's Picks Mets' Cespedes undergoes first heel surgery Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes had surgery on his right heel Thursday, the first of two procedures that will likely sideline him for eight to 10 months.

Cespedes underwent surgery on his right heel on Aug. 2. The procedure was to remove bone calcification in the heel. The surgery on Oct. 23 will be on his left heel.

"I feel very good. Even better than I was expecting," he said Sunday regarding his first surgery.

Cespedes, 32, was limited to 38 games this season. He hit .262 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs.

He is signed through the 2020 season and is scheduled to make $29.5 million in both 2019 and '20.