KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ned Yost will return as the Royals' manager next year following Kansas City's worst season since 2005.

Kansas City announced a one-year extension Sunday before the season finale against Cleveland.

Yost, 64, became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the team's first since 1985 and second ever.

He managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2003 to '08.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement that Yost's "leadership has been and will remain vital for our success."