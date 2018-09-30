One-game tiebreaker numbers and notes

Nolan Arenado belts a two-run home run to get the Rockies on the board. (0:27)

With the Brewers facing the Cubs for the NL Central title (1:05 ET, ESPN) and the Rockies and Dodgers squaring off for the NL West crown (4:09 ET, ESPN), baseball will have two one-game tiebreakers in the same season for the first time.

There have been 10 one-game tiebreakers in major league history. The last one was in 2013 for the second AL wild card -- the Rays beat the Rangers 5-2.

One-Game Tiebreakers in MLB History 2013 AL wild card (2nd) Rays 5, Rangers 2 2009 AL Central Twins 6, Tigers 5 (12 innings) 2008 AL Central White Sox 1, Twins 0 2007 NL wild card Rockies 9, Padres 8 (13 innings) 1999 NL wild card Mets 5, Reds 0 1998 NL wild card Cubs 5, Giants 3 1995 AL West Mariners 9, Angels 1 1980 NL West Astros 7, Dodgers 1 1978 AL East Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 1948 AL pennant Indians 8, Red Sox 3

There have been five complete-game victories in one-game tiebreakers. David Price threw one in the most recent one-game tiebreaker.

Complete-Game Victory in One-Game Tiebreaker Sept. 30, 2013 David Price Rays over Rangers Oct. 4, 1999 Al Leiter Mets over Reds Oct. 2, 1995 Randy Johnson Mariners over Angels Oct. 6, 1980 Joe Niekro Astros over Dodgers Oct. 4, 1948 Gene Bearden Indians over Red Sox Source: Elias Sports Bureau

Of the seven previous teams to win a tiebreaker game in the wild-card era (1995-present), only the 2007 Rockies went on to play in the World Series (lost to Red Sox) and only two other teams got as far as a league championship series (1995 Mariners and 1999 Mets). The most recent team, the 2013 Rays, won the wild-card game, but lost in the division series.

The last team to win a tiebreaker game and go on to win the World Series is the 1978 Yankees.

One-Game Tiebreaker Winners in Wild-Card Era (1995-present) Postseason Result 2013 AL wild card (2nd) Rays Lost in ALDS 2009 AL Central Twins Lost in ALDS 2008 AL Central White Sox Lost in ALDS 2007 NL wild card Rockies Lost in WS 1999 NL wild card Mets Lost in NLDS 1998 NL wild card Cubs Lost in NLDS 1995 AL West Mariners Lost in ALCS

Two of the teams to win a one-game tiebreaker prior to the wild-card era went on to win the World Series, but the 1978 Yankees had to win only one series before the World Series, and the 1948 Indians moved right to the World Series after beating the Red Sox for the AL pennant. The third pre-wild-card tiebreaker winner, the 1980 Astros, lost to the Phillies in the NLCS.