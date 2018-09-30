One-game tiebreaker numbers and notes

With the Brewers facing the Cubs for the NL Central title (1:05 ET, ESPN) and the Rockies and Dodgers squaring off for the NL West crown (4:09 ET, ESPN), baseball will have two one-game tiebreakers in the same season for the first time.
There have been 10 one-game tiebreakers in major league history. The last one was in 2013 for the second AL wild card -- the Rays beat the Rangers 5-2.
There have been five complete-game victories in one-game tiebreakers. David Price threw one in the most recent one-game tiebreaker.
Of the seven previous teams to win a tiebreaker game in the wild-card era (1995-present), only the 2007 Rockies went on to play in the World Series (lost to Red Sox) and only two other teams got as far as a league championship series (1995 Mariners and 1999 Mets). The most recent team, the 2013 Rays, won the wild-card game, but lost in the division series.
The last team to win a tiebreaker game and go on to win the World Series is the 1978 Yankees.
Two of the teams to win a one-game tiebreaker prior to the wild-card era went on to win the World Series, but the 1978 Yankees had to win only one series before the World Series, and the 1948 Indians moved right to the World Series after beating the Red Sox for the AL pennant. The third pre-wild-card tiebreaker winner, the 1980 Astros, lost to the Phillies in the NLCS.