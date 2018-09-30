Mike Scioscia announced Sunday that he will not return next season as the Los Angeles Angels' manager.

Scioscia made the announcement after the Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Taylor Ward's game-ending home run.

The Angels issued a statement on Twitter to thank Scioscia for his service.

Scioscia, 59, finishes 1,650-1,428 in 19 seasons as the Angels' manager.

He led the franchise to its only World Series title in 2002 but has not made the playoffs since the 2014 season.