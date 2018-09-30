Mike Scioscia announced Sunday that he will not return next season as the Los Angeles Angels' manager.
Scioscia made the announcement after the Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Taylor Ward's game-ending home run.
The Angels issued a statement on Twitter to thank Scioscia for his service.
#Angels statement on Manager Mike Scioscia: pic.twitter.com/z2Z2XB703Y— Angels (@Angels) September 30, 2018
Scioscia, 59, finishes 1,650-1,428 in 19 seasons as the Angels' manager.
He led the franchise to its only World Series title in 2002 but has not made the playoffs since the 2014 season.