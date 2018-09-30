DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon completed a cycle by hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday in a 12-0 victory.

Blackmon doubled down the first-base line off Washington Nationals reliever Kyle McGowin. It was the ninth cycle in the Rockies' 26-year history and the first of Blackmon's career.

Charlie Blackmon went 4 for 5 with three RBIs en route to his first career cycle and a Rockies victory. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Blackmon tripled in his first at-bat and homered into the right-field seats in the third inning. He beat out an infield single in the fourth while going 4-of-5 on the day.

Blackmon's cycle was the first by a Colorado player since Nolan Arenado completed one by hitting a game-ending home run against the San Francisco Giants on June 18, 2017.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.