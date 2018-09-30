        <
          Charlie Blackmon hits for his first career cycle in Rockies' win

          6:53 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon completed a cycle by hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday in a 12-0 victory.

          Blackmon doubled down the first-base line off Washington Nationals reliever Kyle McGowin. It was the ninth cycle in the Rockies' 26-year history and the first of Blackmon's career.

          Blackmon tripled in his first at-bat and homered into the right-field seats in the third inning. He beat out an infield single in the fourth while going 4-of-5 on the day.

          Blackmon's cycle was the first by a Colorado player since Nolan Arenado completed one by hitting a game-ending home run against the San Francisco Giants on June 18, 2017.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

