The Milwaukee Brewers have officially named Jhoulys Chacin as their starting pitcher for Monday afternoon's NL Central tiebreaker game against the Chicago Cubs.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell previously had not announced his pitching plan after Milwaukee's victory Sunday over the Detroit Tigers.
Chacin is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 34 starts this season. He will face Jose Quintana of the Cubs.
Both teams won their respective games Sunday, leading to the tiebreaker (1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN).
"We've done better against [Chacin] more recently, but it's a different animal [Monday]," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Sunday. "Everyone is going to have this heightened awareness.
"We need a good start out of Q. That's going to be important for us to be successful for us tomorrow. That's a big part of it."
Quintana is 6-2 with a 1.60 ERA against the Brewers in 10 starts, including a 2.17 ERA in six starts this year.
Meanwhile, Chacin has been equally good, sporting a 1.59 ERA in four starts against the Cubs in 2018.