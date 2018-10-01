The Milwaukee Brewers have officially named Jhoulys Chacin as their starting pitcher for Monday afternoon's NL Central tiebreaker game against the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell previously had not announced his pitching plan after Milwaukee's victory Sunday over the Detroit Tigers.

Chacin is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 34 starts this season. He will face Jose Quintana of the Cubs.

Both teams won their respective games Sunday, leading to the tiebreaker (1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN).