Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, the team said.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said that Dr. Neal ElAttrache "is pleased with what he saw and feels confident in the recovery process."

Ohtani was named rookie of the month for September.

The 24-year-old put together a .310/.371/.632 slash line with seven total homers and 18 RBIs to finish with a .564 slugging percentage that tied for sixth among all players with at least 350 plate appearances.

Ohtani, however, has not pitched since Sept. 2, a start in which he lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and struck out 63 in 10 starts.

Eppler said Ohtani's first season "was something I've never seen before, at least at the major league level ... It is something I will always remember."

He said Ohtani is expected to return to the Angels as a hitter next year, but won't pitch again until 2020.

Eppler added that said Ohtani will go back and forth between Los Angeles and Japan in the offseason but will primarily be in L.A.