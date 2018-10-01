The Arizona Diamondbacks mutually agreed to part ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan on Monday, ending his three-year stint in the desert.

Arizona was one of baseball's worst-hitting teams at .235 this season and has dropped its average each of the past three seasons.

The rest of manager Torey Lovullo's staff will remain, the team said.

The Diamondbacks will start a search for Magadan's replacement immediately and assistant hitting coach Tim Laker will be considered, the team said.

Arizona, which was in the race for the National League West lead for most of the season, stumbled at the end and finished 82-80, in third place.

