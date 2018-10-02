NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will start the American League wild-card game for New York, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Yankees will host the Oakland Athletics at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Severino won his last two starts of the regular season and went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts this season. Severino won 10 of those games and lost only two and had a 2.74 ERA at home.

Severino got the start in last year's AL wild-card game against the Twins, recording just one out before he was pulled in the top of the first inning. He allowed four hits and three runs before his offense stormed back from the early 3-0 deficit for an 8-4 win.

"Means a lot," Severino said of getting this year's start after last season's disappointment. "Means he trusts me, [believes] that I can be good. I can be better. You guys know me. I can struggle and still be better the next start."

Against the A's this season, Severino was 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA. On May 13 at Yankee Stadium, he went six innings, gave up five hits and one earned run to pick up a win. In Oakland on Sept. 5, Severino lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs to take the loss.

Severino earned the start over fellow starters Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ. Boone also announced that Tanaka, Happ and right-hander Lance Lynn also made the wild-card roster.

Boone added that he didn't have a starting pitcher lined up for Friday's opening game of the American League Division Series if the Yankees advance out of Wednesday's game.