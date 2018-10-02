ATLANTA -- Shortstop Dansby Swanson did not participate in the Atlanta Braves' light workout Tuesday and appears to be a long shot to make the team's roster for its NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Swanson partially tore a ligament in his left hand on a swing against the Mets' Noah Syndergaard on Sept. 24. He had pain when he tried to swing a bat Saturday in Philadelphia and received more treatment Tuesday, remaining inside while his teammates were on the SunTrust Park field.

Manager Brian Snitker says Swanson has "a chance" to play, but added, "I don't know how great of one."

Braves players were not made available to reporters for interviews during what was officially a day off.