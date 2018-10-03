Considering Thursday marks the opening of the National League Division Series, it sure seems like we've seen a lot of these teams playing high-stakes games already.

The Rockies had their late-season surge, division tiebreaker loss, then their wild-card thriller to eliminate the Cubs. The Brewers won seven straight to catch Chicago in the Central, then took the division crown with a tight win Monday at Wrigley. And the Dodgers scrambled to hang with Colorado before winning the West in Game 163. Meanwhile, the Braves have been kicking back and enjoying the mayhem, having clinched the East almost two weeks ago.

But they're all on even footing now.

The most important thing of the day: As they embark on their postseason journeys, each of the four teams carries some baggage. The Dodgers' 30-year championship drought, despite their big market and bigger payroll, has been well-documented, and they're attempting to become the first NL team to bounce back from a Game 7 World Series loss to win it all the following year. Just as aggravating (maybe more so), the Braves have lost eight straight postseason series, the second-longest streak of all time. (We're counting wild-card games as "series" here.) In the other series, the Brewers haven't been to the World Series since 1982, when they were still in the American League, and the Rockies haven't won it all since -- forever.

NLDS Game 1: Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

Antonio Senzatela (6-6, 4.38 ERA) vs. Bullpen opener TBD, 5:07 p.m. ET, FS1

The stakes: The two hottest teams in baseball -- Colorado has won 10 of 12, including the exhilarating wild-card win, and Milwaukee has won eight straight and 10 of 11 -- try to cool each other off and get a leg up in the series.

If the Rockies win: They may have to rely on their pitching. Colorado's offense (not surprisingly) suffered a bit on the road, as the Rockies hit just .225 and had a .665 OPS away from Coors.

If the Brewers win: This "bullpenning in the postseason" thing could catch on, at least with manager Craig Counsell, whose pen might be the mightiest of all.

One key stat to know: The Rockies were just 2-5 against the Brewers this season, their worst record against any team.

The matchup that matters most: Christian Yelich vs. whomever. You probably have noticed that Yelich is pretty hot. Take your pick: Over the past week, his OPS is 2.126; the past two weeks, it's 1.677; since Sept. 1, it's 1.313. Do the Rockies' pitchers have an answer?

The prediction: Look for a lot of relievers in this game. The Rockies will go with Senzatela, who allowed one run in each of his final three starts but is unlikely to go deep into the game. The Brewers could have started Wade Miley on regular rest, but they instead will go with a bullpen game with an "opener" to be announced. As you saw in the wild-card game, the Rockies don't hit much on the road. If you can get through Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story without any damage, you feel like you can shut down the bottom of the lineup. The Brewers have won eight in a row. Make it nine, as Counsell deftly handles his relievers and a pumped-up home crowd -- the most underrated fan base in the majors -- cheers the Brewers to a 4-2 victory. -- David Schoenfield