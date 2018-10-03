After strong outings from each starting pitcher, catcher Tony Wolters proves to be the hero for the Rockies, who beat the Cubs in 13 innings. (1:02)

CHICAGO -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon will return for a fifth season despite his team losing the National League Central tiebreaker and NL wild-card games on back-to-back days this week, team president Theo Epstein said Wednesday.

Maddon, 64, has one year left on a five-year, $25 million deal that he signed before the 2015 season. He's set to make $6 million in 2019.

Maddon is the only Cubs manager to guide the team to the postseason in four consecutive years, twice making it as a wild card and twice as a division winner.

The Cubs had the best record in the NL for much of the second half of this season but gave way to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game No. 163 of the regular season on Monday. Then they lost the wild-card game Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, scoring a total of two runs in 22 innings.

Scoring runs was an ongoing issue throughout the second half of the season for the Cubs.