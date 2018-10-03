Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, amid domestic violence allegations, has been suspended 40 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games."

Russell has accepted the suspension, which is retroactive to Sept. 21, and will not appeal, the statement said. He also will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program, which will be supervised by MLB's Joint Policy Board.

Russell, who has denied the allegations, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21, after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, reiterated claims of domestic abuse.

Russell was not on the wild-card roster as the Cubs were eliminated by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

MLB had started an investigation last year after allegations first became public.

Reidy had posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting her husband of about 18 months had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user -- described by Reidy as a close friend -- claimed Russell had "hit" his wife. The post was later deleted. Reidy declined to talk to MLB at the time because she decided it was not in her family's best interests, her attorney, Thomas Field, said last year.

Last month, a blog post attributed to Reidy described more detailed allegations, including years of physical and emotional abuse. Less than 12 hours later, MLB announced Russell had been put on leave under MLB's domestic violence policy.

Chicago acquired Russell in a July 2014 trade with the Oakland Athletics. He helped the Cubs win the World Series two years ago, batting .238 with 21 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games that season.

Russell hit .250 with five homers and 38 RBIs in 130 games this season.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.