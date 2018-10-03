Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Game 1 of the National League Division Series will be a bullpen day, but he hasn't decided which of his relievers will open against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Counsell said the Brewers have been moving away from the idea of starters and relievers and using matchups to their advantage.

The Oakland Athletics are using that "opener" approach Wednesday night in their wild-card game against the New York Yankees, with Liam Hendriks getting the start.

"There aren't going to be hard and fast rules to how we use any of our pitchers," Counsell said.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela will start for the Rockies in Game 1. Senzatela was 6-6 in 13 starts in the regular season, with a 4.38 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

Counsell said that righthander Jhoulys Chacin will start Friday's Game 2.

Chacin started the tiebreaker game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Going on three days' rest, Chacin is expected to last for a shorter than usual stint.