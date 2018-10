The Atlanta Braves will start veteran right-handed pitcher Anibal Sanchez in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Brian Snitker confirmed.

Sanchez will face Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Friday.

Game 1 on Thursday in Los Angeles will see the Braves' Mike Foltynewicz oppose Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Sanchez was 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts for Atlanta during the regular season.