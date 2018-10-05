Mark Teixeira and David Ross preview Red Sox ace Chris Sale's start against the Yankees and Game 1 of the Indians-Astros. (1:35)

The New York Yankees are drawing boos in some corners of Boston, but not for their bitter rivalry with the Red Sox.

Yankees players were seen crossing a labor union picket line in front of the downtown Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Thursday. The team faces the Red Sox in the best-of-five American League Division Series starting Friday night at Fenway Park.

Brian Lang, president of Local 26 of Unite Here, called Yankees players "scabs" and urged striking hotel workers to chant "Yankees suck" on Friday.

This is our town. Boston @Marriott hotel workers are on strike and @Yankees crossed the picket line. Don't be like them. Boston is a union town, and #RedSox are union members. Players & fans can pledge their respect for picket lines like #MarriottStrike: https://t.co/oDNa4ap657 pic.twitter.com/4NtJx4RIr1 — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) October 5, 2018

An MLB players' union spokesman told The Boston Globe the hotel workers "deserve our support."

More than 1,500 unionized workers went on strike starting Wednesday at seven Marriott-owned hotels in Boston, including the Ritz-Carlton.

Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco, Sacramento and Oakland also went on strike.