          Boston union calls Yankees 'scabs' for crossing hotel picket line

          play
          Aces take the mound as Yankees-Sox, Indians-Astros open series (1:35)

          Mark Teixeira and David Ross preview Red Sox ace Chris Sale's start against the Yankees and Game 1 of the Indians-Astros. (1:35)

          6:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The New York Yankees are drawing boos in some corners of Boston, but not for their bitter rivalry with the Red Sox.

          Yankees players were seen crossing a labor union picket line in front of the downtown Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Thursday. The team faces the Red Sox in the best-of-five American League Division Series starting Friday night at Fenway Park.

          Brian Lang, president of Local 26 of Unite Here, called Yankees players "scabs" and urged striking hotel workers to chant "Yankees suck" on Friday.

          An MLB players' union spokesman told The Boston Globe the hotel workers "deserve our support."

          More than 1,500 unionized workers went on strike starting Wednesday at seven Marriott-owned hotels in Boston, including the Ritz-Carlton.

          Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco, Sacramento and Oakland also went on strike.

