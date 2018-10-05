George Springer commends the Game 1 performances of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman in Houston's 7-2 win over Cleveland. (0:54)

A Houston Astros fan bought "about $500" worth of beer for those sitting around him after predicting George Springer would homer Friday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

"I just love my team, man," Eddie Flores told the Houston Chronicle. "I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it."

Flores told the fans around him in Section 103 at Minute Maid Park that he would buy everyone a beer if Springer went deep to lead off the fifth inning.

Sure enough, Springer connected on a 3-2 pitch to left, not too far from where Flores and his new best friends burst into cheers -- and not just for the Astros' 3-0 lead.

"If @georgespringer hits a homerun, I'm buying everyone in the section a beer!" Springer hits a homerun. He buys us all beer. Heroes don't always wear capes. @astros #crawfordbox pic.twitter.com/Qvg7p9LNkp — Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) October 5, 2018

"I mean, I was more excited about the home run, but the beer added a little," fan Charles Adams, whose tweet about the incident drew initial attention to Flores' philanthropy, told ABC 13. "I mean, our section went bananas."

Flores bought a beer for everyone who wanted it in the seven rows around him at a cost of over $300, the Chronicle reported.

But by then Jose Altuve had made it back-to-back home runs for the home team, and Flores reached into his wallet again.

"We bought beer for seven rows straight," Flores told ABC 13. "Then, it was back-to-back, so I bought another seven rows worth of beer."