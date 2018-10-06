BOSTON -- What began as a disastrous night for the New York Yankees got worse in the fourth inning of Friday's American League Division Series, when center fielder Aaron Hicks was removed with right hamstring tightness.

It was announced two innings later that he was continuing to undergo evaluation.

Hicks, who began the fourth by singling off Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale's 91.4-mph fastball, was replaced at first base by pinch runner Brett Gardner.

Gardner remained in the game in center.

The injury came a little more than week after Hicks was sidelined for three games with left hamstring tightness. Hicks had trouble with that hamstring during the opener of the Yankees' penultimate regular-season series, at Tampa Bay. He made it into only the fourth inning of that game before coming out.

Hicks eventually returned in time for last weekend's final three games of the regular season at Boston, as well as Wednesday's AL wild-card game.

It was during his noticeably slow jog up the first-base line following his fourth-inning single that Hicks appeared to be favoring the leg. He tried to stay in the game as the next batter, Giancarlo Stanton, hit. But after manager Aaron Boone and athletic trainer Steve Donohue came out to evaluate him, Hicks was removed from the game.

New York could replace Hicks on its ALDS roster, but he would also have to remain off the championship series roster if the Yankees advance.

Tyler Wade, a utility player who was left off the Yankees' ALDS roster, could be a possible replacement. Although he primarily plays second base, Wade has also played the outfield. He's currently at the Yankees' facility in Tampa, Florida, continuing to work out with other fringe-roster players who could be emergency adds.

Greg Bird, another reserve who didn't make the Yankees' ALDS roster, is in Boston with the team.