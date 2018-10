Craig Kimbrel breaks down Boston's win and reflects on the homer he gave up to Aaron Judge. (0:50)

The Boston Red Sox have removed right-hander Steven Wright from their American League Division Series roster because of a knee injury.

Boston announced the move Saturday after receiving approval from the league.

Wright, who is now ineligible to return to Boston's active roster until the World Series, will be replaced on the team by right-hander Heath Hembree.

Wright was diagnosed with inflammation and a loose body in his left knee, the team said.