          Braves to start Sean Newcomb in NLDS Game 3 over Kevin Gausman

          5:28 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Atlanta Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with his team on the brink of elimination, the team announced Saturday.

          Manager Brian Snitker had said a day earlier that he would turn to Kevin Gausman, but the Braves, who failed to score a run in losing the opening two games, instead will turn to the 25-year-old Newcomb on Sunday in an attempt to extend their season.

          Newcomb went 12-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 30 starts in his first full major league season. He threw 25 pitches in two innings in relief of Mike Foltynewicz in Thursday's 6-0 Game 1 loss, giving up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

          The Dodgers will counter with Walker Buehler, who pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in the NL West tiebreaker game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Buehler was 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA in the regular season.

          Game 3 is set to start on Sunday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

