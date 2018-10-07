Rockies confident Coors Field will be an NLDS equalizer

The Colorado Rockies might be the one team down 2-0 in a best-of-five series that still can feel confident about forcing a Game 5 simply because their next two games against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series are at Coors Field.

The Rockies return to Denver for Game 3 on Sunday after a weeklong road odyssey in which they scored a total of six runs in four games -- all must-win-type affairs. They won one of them, putting themselves in a hole.

"They've got a good pitching staff, but it is a little surprising that we haven't generated more offense," Rockies manager Bud Black said after the 4-0 loss in Game 2 on Friday.

How surprising is it?

The Rockies had the highest OPS in the majors at home -- even higher than those high-scoring American League teams that employ a designated hitter -- but ranked 27th in the majors and 14th in the National League on the road. What's not surprising is they're licking their chops for Game 3 and potentially Game 4 at Coors.

"We have a lot of confidence moving forward, especially at home where we're all very comfortable hitting and pitching," second baseman DJ LeMahieu said.

Therein lies the irony of the Rockies under Black, known as a pitching guru. For years, the focus always has been about figuring out how to pitch at Coors Field. The Rockies did that in 2018, at least to a certain extent. They had their lowest team ERA at home since 2013. Several young starters, especially scheduled Game 4 starter Kyle Freeland, were excellent at Coors Field. And, of course, so were their hitters. But not on the road, where not one Rockies slugger produced an OPS over .800. Five reached that figure at home.

"We're probably putting a little pressure on ourselves, but I know we're excited to get home and play Sunday," LeMahieu said.

In a telling time frame, before scoring just six runs in their past four games on the road, the Rockies put up 36 runs in their previous four home wins.

"The story of the series so far is how we've pitched," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Of course, credit goes to Milwaukee's pitchers, but Colorado has made it easy on them at the plate. It doesn't help that the Rockies admittedly look like they're pressing.

"That's a combination, I think, of aggressiveness and anxiousness," Black said. "Part of it might be the moment, but you know, it's how you weigh that -- I'm not sure."

Third baseman Nolan Arenado was asked about pressing with men on base. The Rockies are hitting .091 with men in scoring position in three playoff games.

"Maybe," Arenado responded. "I don't want to speak for anyone else. I know that when guys are on base we're just not having that quality at-bat. It's been frustrating. One through nine, all of us, we have to clean that up for us to have a chance."

It's possible it will all take care of itself when Arenado and his teammates step into the batter's box at Coors Field on Sunday for Game 3. For whatever reason, a swing in that park has produced so much more than a swing anywhere else for the Rockies this season -- and most seasons.

Of course, it can provide the same offensive boost for the opponent as well, but Colorado hitters always have figured it out better than the other side. They'll need to again to keep their season going. Of course, even if they win twice to force a Game 5, they'll have to figure out Miller Park in order to advance to the NL Championship Series. But, first things first. The bats have to carry the day after two well-pitched games for the Rockies.

"It's do or die now," Arenado said. "We've been in a few of those lately."