          Red Sox to start Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3 of ALDS

          2:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Nathan Eovaldi will get the start in Game 3 for the Boston Red Sox as their American League Division Series shifts to New York on Monday.

          Manager Alex Cora chose Eovaldi for the start over Rick Porcello. The right-handed Porcello had been slated to start Game 3 before he threw two-thirds of an inning of relief in Friday's Game 1 victory.

          Eovaldi, also a righty, was 6-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 22 appearances (21 starts) during the regular season. He made four starts against the Yankees, going 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA.

          The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

