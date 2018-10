MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are parting with pitching coach Juan Nieves and three other coaches after their 98-loss season.

Also not returning in 2019 will be first-base coach Perry Hill, assistant hitting coach Frank Menechino, and strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill. All were on the staff of manager Don Mattingly, who will be back for a fourth season.

The Marlins finished last in the majors in runs and OPS, and last in the National League in ERA and pitching strikeouts.