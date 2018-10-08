        <
        >

          George Springer's shot gives Astros 12 playoff games in row with HR

          4:16 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
          CLEVELAND -- The Houston Astros tied an American League record Monday by hitting a home run in their 12th consecutive postseason game.

          George Springer's fifth-inning home run off Mike Clevinger tied the game at 1-1 and extended a streak that began in last season's postseason. Houston homered in three games against Cleveland, seven games against the Dodgers in winning last season's World Series, and two games against the Yankees in the ALCS.

          The Baltimore Orioles held the record with home runs in 12 consecutive playoff games from 1983 to 1997.

          Springer's first-pitch home run into the left-field seats was his second of the series and ninth in the postseason in his career, an Astros team record. Springer has hit a home run in six of his last seven postseason games.

          Cleveland's Francisco Lindor homered in the fifth to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.

          Houston won the first two games of the ALDS.

