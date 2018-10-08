The Baseball Tonight crew previews Game 3 between the Red Sox and Yankees, with Nathan Eovaldi and Gary Sanchez as the keys for each team. (1:17)

The Boston Red Sox will have four new faces in the starting lineup for Monday night's Game 3 as their AL Division Series against the Yankees, who will begin without injured center fielder Aaron Hicks.

Rafael Devers, Steve Pearce and Brock Holt will move into the infield as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium, replacing Eduardo Nunez, Mitch Moreland and Ian Kinsler.

Christian Vazquez will start behind the plate over Sandy Leon, who went 0-for-5 as the teams split the first two games at Fenway Park.

Nunez was also held without a hit after starting the first two games. He also made an error at third base in Game 2.

Kinsler went 1-for-4 in each of the first two games, while Moreland tweaked his hamstring in Saturday's game. Pearce started Game 1, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

Boston's top four hitters remain the same -- Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez, and Xander Bogaerts -- before Devers, Pearce, Holt, Vazquez. Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. stays in the lineup hitting ninth.

They will face Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, while Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston.

Hicks missed Game 2 with a tight hamstring and had hoped to return Monday, but he was unable to crack the lineup.

With Hicks still out, the only change to the Yankees' lineup from Game 2 sees shortstop Didi Gregorius move up one spot in the lineup to fifth ahead of catcher Gary Sanchez.