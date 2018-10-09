NEW YORK -- They love David Price in the Bronx.

Two nights after the Boston Red Sox starting pitcher gave up three runs in a 1⅓-inning outing in his Game 2 American League Division Series loss to the New York Yankees, a capacity Yankee Stadium crowd gave the left-hander a loud ovation during player introductions ahead of Monday night's Game 3. Every other Boston player was greeted with boos.

The ovation came as Price jogged from the Red Sox's dugout to the third-base line, when he announced as one of the game's reserves.

According to a report by ESPN's Buster Olney, Price is available to pitch out of the bullpen.

Price, who still doesn't have a win in the 10 career postseason games he has started, allowed two home runs before his early exit. Aaron Judge hit one off him in the first inning, and Gary Sanchez drove one into the seats atop Fenway Park's Green Monster in the second.

New York won Game 2, 6-2, to even the ALDS at 1-1 entering Monday's contest.