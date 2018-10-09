Brock Holt triples to right field to unload the bases for the second time in the 4th inning for the Red Sox. (0:37)

Brock Holt became the first player in major league history to hit for the cycle in a postseason game in the Boston Red Sox's 16-1 rout of the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday night.

Holt capped his momentous day with a ninth-inning home run off of Austin Romine, a position player who was on the Yankee Stadium mound for mop-up duty.

Holt admitted the cycle was on his mind when he saw Romine take the mound.

"I knew I needed [a home run] and with a position player on the mound, short right-field porch, I was just going to be swinging at everything, trying to hook everything," he said on SportsCenter after Boston took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. "I told the guys to get me up -- I needed a homer for the cycle. I kind of scooted up in the box a little bit, I kind of figured I'd ground out to first, but it worked out."

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Holt singled to open the fourth, then hit a two-run triple later in the inning as the Red Sox broke the game open.

Holt added a ground-rule RBI double in the eighth inning. He finished 4-for-6 with 5 RBIs.

It was the second time Holt has hit for the cycle in his career -- he also did it June 16, 2015, against the Braves.

Romine became only the second pure position player to pitch in a postseason game -- not counting two-way players like Rick Ankiel and Babe Ruth -- after Cliff Pennington took the mound for the Blue Jays against the Royals in AL Championship Series Game 4 in 2015.

The 15-run margin is the largest victory by a road team in postseason history, the largest loss for the Yankees in the playoffs, and the second-largest playoff win for Boston, which also holds the record with a 23-7 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the 1999 ALDS.

The Yankees' 16 runs allowed are the most the team has ever given up in 396 postseason games.