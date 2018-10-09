Manager Kevin Cash, who guided the Tampa Bay Rays to their best season since 2013, has been rewarded with a multiyear extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Cash, who led the Rays to a double-digit improvement in wins for the second straight season as they finished 90-72, is signed through 2024, with a club option for the 2025 season.

"We couldn't be happier with the impact that Kevin has made on our organization, an impact that extends well beyond our major league club," general manager Erik Neander said in a statement. "We're thankful for this stability and the many advantages that it provides, especially the opportunity to continue learning and improving together."

Despite Kevin Cash's unorthodox approach to his pitching staff this season, the Rays ranked third in the majors with a 3.50 ERA. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Cash has a 318-330 record in his four seasons with Tampa Bay. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Rays have spent less ($275,404,763) than any major league team over that span, but are 18th in winning percentage (.491).

The Rays improved by 10 wins in 2018, and their 41-25 mark after the All-Star break was third-best in the majors despite setting club records with 54 players, 31 pitchers and 23 rookies.

Using an unorthodox "opener" concept by having relief pitchers begin games, Cash also set a team record with 17 different starting pitchers this season. The pitching staff ranked third in the majors with a 3.50 ERA and broke the major-league record with 824 1/3 relief innings pitched.

"Kevin's abilities, leadership and character have exceeded our lofty expectations," owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. "I look forward to having him and his family a part of our organization for the years ahead."