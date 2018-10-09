Alex Bregman talks about the pressure that the Astros are under and how each person on the roster treats pressure like a privilege. (2:02)

Third baseman Alex Bregman made it pretty clear after the Houston Astros swept the Cleveland Indians during the ALDS: This is not how you should treat the defending world champions.

"I want to end with saying one thing," Bregman told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in an interview during the team's locker-room celebration after an 11-3 win sealed a return trip to the ALCS. "Does Floyd Mayweather fight the first fight of the night, or is he the main event? I mean, does Tiger Woods tee off at 8 a.m.?

"It's about time the 'show 'Stros' play on primetime television, so we're looking forward to the ALCS."

Major League Baseball, which sets the postseason schedule, had all three games of the Indians-Astros series during the day, with first pitch at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET.

"I got a sunburn today," Bregman told other reporters Monday. "I'm not happy."

Bregman went 5-for-9 in the sweep of the Indians, hitting two of the Astros' eight home runs while driving in four runs.

The Astros face the winner of the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox series in the ALCS.

No team has repeated as World Series champion since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 through 2000.