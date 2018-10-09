        <
          Yankees hope Bucky Dent's first pitch can spark magic vs. Red Sox

          7:34 PM ET
          • ESPN

          A name no Red Sox fan likes to hear will be on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

          Bucky Dent will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the AL Division Series in the Bronx, some 40 years after his go-ahead, three-run home run crushed Boston fans' hearts in a one-game AL East tiebreaker.

          New York faced a win-or-go-home predicament in that 1978 clash between these storied rivals, and will do so again Tuesday night. The Red Sox lead the best-of-five series 2-1. If New York wins Game 4, a decisive Game 5 will be in Boston on Thursday.

          While the Yankees hope Dent, now 66, will provide some magic to a team coming off a 16-1 loss in Game 3, it hasn't always worked that way.

          Dent previously threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 7 of the AL Championship Series in 2004. Boston ended up winning 10-3, paving the way to their first World Series title since 1918.

          First pitch Tuesday night is slated for 8:07.

