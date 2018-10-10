The Boston Red Sox can "Name That Tune" in one note, or so it seems, as they had the last word in musical taunting after knocking the New York Yankees out of the postseason in front of the home crowd at Yankee Stadium.

As the champagne bottles were popping in the Red Sox locker room after their 4-3 American League Division Series Game 4 clincher Tuesday night, the background music was Frank Sinatra singing "New York, New York," the song that echoes around Yankee Stadium after every game.

🎵 Start Spreading The News 🎵 pic.twitter.com/K0OZfaxK6j — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2018

After the Yankees had beaten the Red Sox in Game 2 at Fenway Park on Saturday, Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge had walked by the Boston clubhouse with a boombox blaring "New York, New York."

Here's Aaron Judge walking past the Red Sox clubhouse on his way to the bus. Note the music selection on his boom box pic.twitter.com/0vHGBxRoP3 — Jim Witalka (@jwitalka) October 7, 2018

While Red Sox manager Alex Cora shrugged it off the next day when asked about the musical maneuver, choosing instead to praise Judge as a ballplayer, it was clear his players were listening.

Cora, asked about his team's choice of music following Tuesday's clincher, said he had heard his players talking about it but laughed it off as all in good fun.

"I'm sure if they had won [the series] in Boston," Cora said, "they'd have been playing 'Dirty Water' in their clubhouse."