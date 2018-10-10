A Wisconsin burger chain restaurant is gearing up for another big giveaway if the Milwaukee Brewers can open the National League Championship Series with another win.

If the Brewers win Game 1 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, they would complete a 12-game winning streak that the George Webb restaurants would honor by giving away thousands of free burgers in the following week.

"We're definitely making plans if they win Friday," George Webb vice president Ryan Stamm told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The wheels are in motion."

The Brewers celebrated their 11th straight win -- and NLDS sweep of the Colorado Rockies. The Brewers (and their fans) will have more celebrating to do if they win the 12th straight -- a local burger chain is giving away free burgers. AP Photo/John Leyba

The burger promise -- "George Webb Predicts the Brewers Will Win 12 in a Row" -- was initially made while the then-Milwaukee Braves played in the city during the 1950s and '60s. The prediction was eventually printed on the restaurant's napkins.

A 12-game streak would be the second-longest single-season stretch in Brewers franchise history. The last time they did so, in 1987, the restaurants gave out nearly 170,000 burgers to people who waited in line for hours.

The Brewers haven't lost since their final game of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sweeps of the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers led to a one-game tiebreaker with the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central title. That win was followed by a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies, leading to the potential burger game.

While the Brewers are taking a five-day break between games, George Webb is spending the downtime getting ready.

"With the games spread throughout the playoffs, it gives us time to plan. We're sitting on 11 wins, and we have a few days of rest before we announce," Stamm told the newspaper. "We're not actually resting. We're working behind the scenes."