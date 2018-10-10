Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that ace Chris Sale will start Game 1 and David Price will start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, which starts Saturday.

The Astros will counter with ace Justin Verlander in Game 1 and Gerritt Cole in Sunday's Game 2 in Boston, manager A.J. Hinch said. Price was shelled by the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday, lasting just 1 2/3 innings and giving up two home runs in an eventual 6-2 loss.

Cora said that the ballpark plays a factor and that he liked Price starting in Fenway Park rather than on the road.

Price, who went 16-7 in the regular season with a 3.58 ERA, is 0-9 in 10 career postseason starts. His teams have never won a postseason game that he has started and that 10-loss streak is the longest in postseason history. Price's postseason ERA as a starter is 6.03, and he has allowed 13 home runs in 59⅔ innings.

Sale pitched a crucial scoreless inning in relief Tuesday night in the Red Sox's series-clinching win against the Yankees.