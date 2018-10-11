        <
          Cardinals, Adam Wainwright agree to one-year deal for 2019

          2:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to terms with pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year deal for 2019, the team announced Thursday.

          Wainwright will be entering his 15th major league season -- all with the Cardinals, tying Bob Forsch for third among pitchers in terms of longevity with the team.

          The right-hander went 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 2018. He missed nearly four months due to right elbow inflammation.

          The three-time All-Star, who has a career record of 148-85 with a 3.32 ERA and 1,623 strikeouts, has finished in the top three of the National League Cy Young voting four times.

          He had surgery on his right elbow to remove a cartilage flap last offseason, and he missed the 2011 season after having Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm.

