          Brewers going with Gio Gonzalez in Game 1 of NLCS

          5:05 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MILWAUKEE -- Gio Gonzalez will start for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

          The Brewers have chosen Wade Miley to start in Game 2 on Saturday, meaning that Milwaukee will open up the NLCS with two straight lefties. Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will go in Game 3 on Monday in Los Angeles.

          Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced his rotation on Thursday.

          Gonzalez was 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five starts for the Brewers after being acquired in a deal with the Washington Nationals.

          The Dodgers already have picked ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw as their starter for the opener, but they have yet to announce the rest of their rotation.

