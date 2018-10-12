MILWAUKEE -- The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising decision with their National League Championship Series roster, adding 22-year-old phenom Julio Urias as part of their bullpen mix.

Urias, formerly the organization's top starting-pitching prospect, made three scoreless relief appearances as a September call-up in his return from shoulder surgery, a procedure that kept him out for more than a year. For their matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, Urias will essentially replace Scott Alexander as a left-hander out of the bullpen. The rest of the roster remained unchanged.

Urias was on his way to becoming a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Dodgers until undergoing surgery to repair a torn capsule in June 2017.

He struggled at times in his return to the minors late this season, ultimately allowing seven runs on 10 hits and seven walks in a span of 11 2/3 innings. But he later threw four scoreless innings with the Dodgers, allowing only one baserunner while striking out seven batters. His fastball touched 97 mph.

But Urias was given ample rest in between outings then and probably isn't ready to pitch in back-to-back games.

The Brewers added lefty Xavier Cedeno to its bullpen for the NLCS after carrying just 11 pitchers in the first round against the Colorado Rockies.

Cedeno, 31, pitched in 15 games during the regular season for Milwaukee after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, posting a 1.13 ERA. Cedeno has never pitched in the postseason.

Outfielder Keon Broxton was left off the Milwaukee roster after serving as a reserve outfielder against Colorado. Broxton, 28, hit just .178 during the regular season but is one of the Brewers' fastest players and top pinch-running options.

Broxton finished second on the Brewers with 13 defensive runs saved, according to baseball-reference.com, despite appearing in just 51 games. He went 1 for 2 with a run scored in two appearances off the bench against Colorado.