BOSTON -- Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has added pitchers Hector Rondon and Joe Smith to the roster for the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Outfielder Myles Straw and reliever Will Harris will not be active for the best-of-seven series that begins Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Hinch said Friday he wanted an extra pitcher, so he went with those who matched up best against the Red Sox. Houston has 12 pitchers and 13 position players active.

Boston manager Alex Cora has not announced his roster plans. The Red Sox are waiting to see how first baseman Mitch Moreland feels after testing his right hamstring, which he injured in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.