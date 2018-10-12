Joe Girardi has been interviewed by the Texas Rangers in their search for a new manager, according to multiple reports.

The Rangers interviewed Girardi, the former New York Yankees and Marlins manager, on Friday in Arlington, the reports said. The team is making no public comments about the first round of interviews as it looks to replace fired manager Jeff Banister.

Girardi managed the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, their 27th overall and only one since 2000. He was New York's manager for 10 seasons, but his contract wasn't renewed after the Yankees lost in the American League Championship Series last October.

In his only season managing the Marlins, in 2006, Girardi was National League Manager of the Year after a 78-84 record with the team that had the lowest payroll in the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.