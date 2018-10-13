MILWAUKEE -- Clayton Kershaw's most important matchup in the National League Championship Series was expected to come against Christian Yelich, but it was another left-handed hitter who burned him early in Game 1 -- Milwaukee Brewers reliever Brandon Woodruff.

Kershaw elevated a 2-2 fastball to lead off the third inning and Woodruff didn't miss it, belting a towering shot that went over the fence in right-center field at Miller Park to tie the Los Angeles Dodgers at 1.

It marked only the fourth time -- in more than 2,228 career innings -- that Kershaw had given up a home run to the opposing pitcher, and the first time in the playoffs.

Brandon Woodruff homered off of Clayton Kershaw in the third inning. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Woodruff, who relieved Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez after two innings, became the third reliever to hit a home run in postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The 25-year-old's home run was his second in 19 career at-bats.

Woodruff also became the first lefty-hitting pitcher to go deep against a fellow left-hander in the playoffs, and the first pitcher to homer against a former Cy Young Award winner since the 1970 American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers took the initial lead on a home run by shortstop Manny Machado that had an exit velocity of 115.6 mph. But Kershaw struggled through a third inning that ultimately saw him throw 29 pitches, later yielding a sacrifice fly to Hernan Perez.

Woodruff pitched two perfect innings and his spot came up again in the bottom of the fourth, but with runners on second and third, Brewers manager Craig Counsell opted to pinch hit for him.

Domingo Santana drove in both runners with a single to left, putting the Brewers up 4-1 and chasing Kershaw from the game, making it the shortest postseason start of his career.