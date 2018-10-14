LOS ANGELES -- Yasmani Grandal will be back behind the plate for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series after sitting out Game 2 following a historically bad night in Game 1. The move paved the way for Austin Barnes to catch Hyun-Jin Ryu in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Brewers on Saturday.

"[Grandal's] going to catch tomorrow," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. "He's had a lot of innings from Walker Buehler, and we like that battery. We like him against Jhoulys Chacin. He's had a lot of success against right-handed hitters."

Grandal is 2-for-17 with seven strikeouts in the postseason thus far. On Friday, in a 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, Grandal committed two errors and two passed balls within the first three innings.