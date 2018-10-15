BOSTON -- Red Sox starter Chris Sale was admitted to a local hospital Sunday afternoon because of a stomach illness, the team said.

The left-handed pitcher went to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation. According to the Red Sox, he'll be kept there overnight for further evaluation. The team said it would provide updates when they were available.

Sale pitched in Saturday's opener of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. He lasted four innings, giving up one hit and two runs. He also walked four in Boston's 7-2 loss.

During the second half of the regular season, Sale spent two stints on the disabled list because of left shoulder inflammation.