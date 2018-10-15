The Atlanta Braves have given manager Brian Snitker a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2021, the team announced on Monday.
Snitker, in his third year managing the team, led the Braves to a 92-70 record and the National League East title, their first division crown since 2013.
Snitker took over as interim manager in May 2016 after the firing of Fredi González. Since then, he has compiled a 221-227 record.
The 62-year-old Snitker has been with the Braves organization for 42 years.