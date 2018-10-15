The Atlanta Braves have given manager Brian Snitker a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2021, the team announced on Monday.

Snitker, in his third year managing the team, led the Braves to a 92-70 record and the National League East title, their first division crown since 2013.

Brian Snitker led the Braves to their first title in five years. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Snitker took over as interim manager in May 2016 after the firing of Fredi González. Since then, he has compiled a 221-227 record.

The 62-year-old Snitker has been with the Braves organization for 42 years.