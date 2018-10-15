LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson is in the midst of a very busy two-day stretch.

On Sunday, at 6:27 p.m. PT, his wife Kelsey gave birth to a 7-pound, 11-ounce baby girl. On Monday, he was in the starting lineup for his team, batting leadoff against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Pederson, a left-handed hitter who always starts against righties, is 6-for-17 with two extra-base hits this postseason. If the birth of his daughter would have prompted him to go on the paternity list, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he could have deployed added outfielder Andrew Toles or second baseman Chase Utley to the active roster and potentially inserted them in the lineup.

"I haven't seen him yet," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, speaking three hours before the 7:39 p.m. ET first pitch, said of Pederson. "I assume he's in a good place."

Yasmani Grandal is also back in the lineup and hitting seventh for Los Angeles. He made two errors and had two passed balls in a Game 1 loss. Austin Barnes replaced Grandal behind the plate for Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell made a few tweaks, moving second baseman Travis Shaw into the cleanup spot and dropping first baseman Jesus Aguilar one spot down to fifth. Third baseman Mike Moustakas is back to hitting sixth after being in the fifth spot for Game 2.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.