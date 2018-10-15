        <
          Red Sox ace Chris Sale leaves hospital after stomach illness

          6:21 PM ET
          • Coley HarveyESPN Staff Writer
          Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale was released from a Boston-area hospital Monday morning and will rejoin the team Tuesday after dealing with a stomach illness, the team announced.

          Sale was admitted Sunday afternoon to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he stayed for overnight observation. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said following Sunday night's 7-5 American League Championship Series win over the Houston Astros that he expected the pitcher to still meet the team in Houston this week.

          After the Red Sox and Astros split the first two games of the series at Fenway Park, the series continues at Houston's Minute Maid Park with Game 3 on Tuesday.

          Sale pitched in the series opener Saturday night in Boston. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and four walks. Houston ultimately won that game, 7-2.

          Cora said Sale's performance in that game had nothing to do with the stomach illness, as it had developed the day after the game.

          "Whenever you have to go to [the] hospital, you have to be quote-unquote 'worried,'" Cora said after Sunday's game. "But he should be fine."

