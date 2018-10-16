Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale was on his way to Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday after spending Sunday night in the hospital with a stomach ailment, manager Alex Cora said.

When he gets to the park, Sale will meet with Cora and trainers so they can assess his status and work out a plan.

"If you guys see him in the bullpen during the game, don't panic," Cora said. Sale won't be warming up to pitch, Cora said, just throwing a bullpen side session. Cora said he does not know if Sale will be ready for Thursday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

If Sale can't start Thursday, Cora said he could go with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez or make it a bullpen game, or "all of the above," the manager said.

For now, Rick Porcello is the scheduled Game 4 starter and he met with the media on Tuesday, as most starting pitchers do the day before their start. Don't completely rule out another relief appearance for Porcello, however.

When asked if everyone other than Sale was available out of the bullpen for Game 3, Cora smiled and said, "Rick is the starter tomorrow. Rick. So we'll maneuver it.

"Like I said, in the playoffs you try to win today and then plan for tomorrow. And we know Rick is available tomorrow. He's in line, but you never know."

Porcello has pitched twice in relief in the postseason, both times appearing in the eighth inning, getting two outs against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series and then throwing a 1-2-3, 13-pitch inning against the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Rodriguez, who had a 3.82 ERA and made 23 starts in the regular season, would be a potential option to start Game 4 if Porcello is used in relief, but his availability may also be related to Sale's availability and health for Game 5.

The Red Sox and Astros are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

