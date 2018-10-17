LOS ANGELES -- Milwaukee Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez was forced to leave his start in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series after only one inning because of a high ankle sprain.

In the bottom of the second inning, Gonzalez leaped to field a comebacker off the bat of the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig and seemed to turn his left ankle upon landing. He limped around the mound after Puig beat his throw to first, drawing Milwaukee's training staff and manager Craig Counsell out to check on him.

Initially, after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches, Gonzalez flashed a thumbs-up sign and tried to remain on the game. However, after returning to the dugout, Counsell and his trainer came back onto the field before Gonzalez faced Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes and removed the lefty from the contest.

Gonzalez told ESPN's Pedro Gomez that he will be taken off the NLCS roster before Game 5 and replaced by a pitcher. If Gonzalez is removed, he will be ineligible for the World Series roster, should the Brewers advance.

Gio Gonzalez reacts as he's examined by a trainer on Tuesday. Gonzalez pitched only one inning in NLCS Game 4 against the Dodgers. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Gonzalez could be seen screaming into his glove as Counsell approached to take him out. Rookie righty Freddy Peralta replaced Gonzalez, making his first career postseason appearance.

Gonzalez, 33, threw only two innings in Game 1 of the series by design, as Counsell relied on his bullpen to gain the victory in that game. This time, however, Gonzalez lasted only one inning. He had allowed one run, two hits and two walks at the time of his departure.

The Dodgers led 1-0 when Gonzalez exited.