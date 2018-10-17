        <
          Brewers replace injured LHP Gio Gonzalez on NLCS roster with RHP Zach Davies

          1:24 PM ET

            The Milwaukee Brewers have added RHP Zach Davies to the National League Championship Series roster, replacing LHP Gio Gonzalez, who left Tuesday night's game with a high left ankle sprain.

            The move means that if the Brewers make it to the World Series, Gonzalez cannot be on the roster, as a player replaced due to injury in one playoff series is required to sit out the next one.

            Davies was not on the postseason roster for the Division Series, after compiling a 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 2-7 record in 13 starts during the regular season.

            The Brewers' NLCS series with the Los Angeles Dodgers is tied 2-2

