The Milwaukee Brewers have added RHP Zach Davies to the National League Championship Series roster, replacing LHP Gio Gonzalez, who left Tuesday night's game with a high left ankle sprain.

Zach Davies has been added to the Brewers' NLCS roster after LHP Gio Gonzalez was injured Tuesday night. AP Photo/Benny Sieu

The move means that if the Brewers make it to the World Series, Gonzalez cannot be on the roster, as a player replaced due to injury in one playoff series is required to sit out the next one.

Davies was not on the postseason roster for the Division Series, after compiling a 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 2-7 record in 13 starts during the regular season.

The Brewers' NLCS series with the Los Angeles Dodgers is tied 2-2