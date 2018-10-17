Major League Baseball said it found no violations by the Houston Astros with regard to alleged sign-stealing during the postseason.

"With respect to both incidents regarding a Houston Astros employee, security identified an issue, addressed it and turned the matter over to the Department of Investigations. A thorough investigation concluded that an Astros employee was monitoring the field to ensure that the opposing Club was not violating any rules," MLB said in a statement.

"All Clubs remaining in the playoffs have been notified to refrain from these types of efforts and to direct complaints about any in-stadium rules violations to MLB staff for investigation and resolution. We consider the matter closed."

The investigation arose after an Astros employee appeared to be seen shooting video from the photographer's pit adjacent to the Boston Red Sox dugout in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Cleveland.com reported Tuesday night that the Cleveland Indians filed a complaint with MLB about the Astros trying to film their dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series, and The Associated Press reported Wednesday that a second man attempted access to the field photographer's pit next to the Indians dugout.

Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that Oakland Athletics players in August believed members of the Astros were relaying stolen signs during games and the team called to have the incident investigated. MLB addressed only postseason incidents in its statement.

The use of electronic devices during games is expected to be a topic of a wider discussion at next month's general managers meetings.